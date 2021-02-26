Metro & Crime

Abducted Customs officer’s family begs Ali, kidnappers

Family of a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC Jimoh Folowosele, has appealed to the Comptroller-General Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, to help secure his release from his abductors. Folowisele, a native of Aramoko- Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was reportedly kidnapped by Boko Haram on February 9, 2021.

He was abducted during an official duty at Geidam, a border town in Yobe State, alongside two other officers. Addressing a press conference in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the victim’s brother, Idowu Folowosele, said the news about the abduction of the DSC had thrown his family into confusion and appealed to the Nigerian Customs to speed up action that would aid his release.

He said: “It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, in Yobe State and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs.

Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word,” Idowu, who said the situation had thrown the victim’s wife and children into distress, called on Ali to use his good offices to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.

He said: “We have always known Col. Ali as an upright and committed Nigerian who values the lives of his officers and we are using this opportunity to call on him to wade in by interacting with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to establish contact with the bandits to see to the release of the officers. In the same manner, we are also appealing to other wellmeaning Nigerians to help us appeal to the kidnappers to release our brother.”

