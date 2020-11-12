Metro & Crime

Abducted Edo deputy gov’s brother regains freedom

Kidnappers yesterday released Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. Although the amount paid for his release was not known at press time, a source close to the family disclosed that he was in good health.

“I can tell you authoritatively thatFrederickhasbeenreleasedto the family and he is in good health. The family is happy to have him and he is also excited to re-join his familyafterhisordealinthehands of his abductors,” the source said. Frederick was abducted while taking his children to school at Irhiri in Benin on Monday. “They attacked him and took him away. It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri about 7am when he was driving his children to school. The gunmen left the children but took their father away. But the incident was reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family.

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the Ogba River because people who witnessed the incident said they went through the bush that leads to the riverside. Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and be reunited with his family,” a source said on Tuesday.

