Abducted Ekiti monarch regains freedom, after payment of ransom

The Ekiti monarch, who was kidnapped last week by some gunmen, has regained his freedom.

The traditional ruler, the Eleda of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Osho, was abducted in the evening while working in his farm in the community; his abductors later moved him to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a N20 million ransom while the family bargained for a reduction.

A reliable source close to the palace told newsmen on Monday that Oba Osho was released on Sunday night at a bush in one of the neighbouring communities.

“Yes, Kabiyesi was freed on Sunday night by the gunmen after the family paid about N2 million from the N20 million initially demanded by them. The money was raised from many people and I have someone who contributed to it.

“As I speak with you now, he is receiving medical attention at a popular private hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital,” he said.

The spokesman for the state’s Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the traditional ruler after a manhunt from officers of the command.

Abutu who revealed that the monarch was dropped at a forest between Ode-Ekiti and Agbado Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, however, denied knowledge of payment of any ransom.

