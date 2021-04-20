Metro & Crime

Abducted Ekiti monarch regains freedom, hospitalised

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti monarch, Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, who was abducted by suspected gunmen last week Thursday, has been released.
Oba Oyewumi was kidnapped in his palace by the gunmen who scaled the fence and invaded his apartment around 8.30pm on that day.
The kidnappers later contacted the family last Saturday and demanded a N20 million ransom to secure his release.
Confirming his release Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the monarch had been let off the hook and reunited with his family.
“I can confirm to you that the monarch had been released from captivity. He had also reunited with his family.
“However, he is presently receiving medical care in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he passed through.”
Abutu added that the Command was not aware of any ransom being paid to secure the monarch’s release, saying his freedom was necessitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Six top traditional rulers from the Southwest states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region. The governors in attendance included: Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) who were hosted by […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill three armed bandits in gun battle in Benue, recover  weapons

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Troops of the joint military strike operation code named Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday killed three suspected armed bandits in an exchange of fire at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. The bandits, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the area which is a suburb of Makurdi meteopolis to […]
Metro & Crime

LAWMA: I never defrauded Lagos govt –Williams

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

One of the contractors of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mrs. Wuraola Williams, has denied the allegations of fraud levelled against her. Williams, popularly called Iron Lady, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in her office on Lagos-Island. She said the management of LAWMA was only calling a dog a bad name in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica