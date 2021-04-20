Abducted Ekiti monarch regains freedom, hospitalised

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti monarch, Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, who was abducted by suspected gunmen last week Thursday, has been released.

Oba Oyewumi was kidnapped in his palace by the gunmen who scaled the fence and invaded his apartment around 8.30pm on that day.

The kidnappers later contacted the family last Saturday and demanded a N20 million ransom to secure his release.

Confirming his release Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the monarch had been let off the hook and reunited with his family.

“I can confirm to you that the monarch had been released from captivity. He had also reunited with his family.

“However, he is presently receiving medical care in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he passed through.”

Abutu added that the Command was not aware of any ransom being paid to secure the monarch’s release, saying his freedom was necessitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies.

