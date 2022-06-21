Abducted ex-NFA Sec-Gen, Toro, regains freedom

The kidnapped former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro has been released, according to reports.

A source at the Bauchi State Sports Council, said that Alhaji Toro was released Monday night after negotiations with his abductors.

The source, who pleaded anonymity said that following negotiations with the kidnappers, the ransom was reduced from N150 million to N30 million but did not say if the ransom was actually paid before his release.

It would be recalled that the Bauchi-born former member of the House of Representatives was abducted along the Jos-Bauchi road on his way back from Abuja where he attended the wedding of the son of the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Aminu Maigari on Saturday.

