Abducted girls yet to be released –Zamfara

Zamfara State government yesterday said abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, were yet to be released.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, who disclosed this, said negotiations for their release were still ongoing.

Anja said the government chose to use it’s Peace Accord policy to reach out to the abductors by engaging repentant bandits in the negotiations.

He said: “We have not received any result yet from the repentant bandits who intervened to facilitate the release of the abducted students as they are presently there for the release mission. But the updates on the release process will be communicated to the general public.”

The commissioner, who assured Nigerians of the safe return of the girls soon, said the negotiators themselves were part of the government achievements in the use of Peace Accord as they knew one another and could easily reach out to any group of recalcitrant bandits to entice them on the government’s demands.

Meanwhile, Anka debunked a report by a national daily that the abducted girls had been released.

He said: “Yes, the release of the students has been our hope and that is what we pray to witness, but it (the report) is absolutely baseless.

“Let me use this medium to call on the esteemed journalists to always verify their reports before going to press, especially on a very sensitive issue surrounding security calculations as that could lead to the smear of good image of both the medium and the reporter.”

