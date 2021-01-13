Metro & Crime

Abducted Ibadan farmer found dead after N1.65m ransom payment

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A farmer, Oluwole Agboola, who was abducted in Ibadan, the Oyo State caital, on Monday, December 28, 2020, has been found dead.
Agboola was abducted on his farm at Abaodo area in Olukitibi Village in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state by six armed men dressed in military camouflage.
New Telehraph gathered that the hoodlums collected N1.65 million ransom from the family of the victim and still went ahead to kill him 10 days after the money was paid.
A brother to the deceased, Olakunle Agboola, a journalist, who confirmed the killing of the farmer, said his brother was killed 10 days after collecting the ransom from the family.
“My brother, Wole Agboola, was killed after a huge ransom was paid and we later found his body inside the bush near Aba Odo yesterday at 6 o’clock, just a bit close to where he was abducted. He had set up his farm at Akinyele area where he was into piggery and fishery,” Kunle said.
It was learnt that operatives of the state police command had arrested some people in connection with the abduction.

