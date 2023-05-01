Abducted Imo Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

A Catholic Church priest, Rev Fr. Micheal Asomugha, who was kidnapped recently has regained his freedom from his abductors. Asomugha of the St. Paul’s Catholic Church parish, Osu in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State was kidnapped recently.

One of his parishioners, Chinedu Osuji, confirmed yesterday morning that the cleric has been freed. He thanked everybody, especially Rev’d sister Martina Oforka, for the roles they played in the priest regaining his freedom from his abductors.

Osuji said: “Fr Michael Asomugha of St Paul’s Catholic Church OSU in Anara has been freed from his abductors, we have been praying and offered daily Holy Masses for his freedom, stigmatist Rev Sister Martina Oforka also helped with her prayers. May Jesus be praised.”