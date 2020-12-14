Metro & Crime

Abducted Indians: Corpses of civilian, soldier recovered in forest – Oyo Police

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following the Oyo State Police Command’s efforts towards rescuing two Indians abducted in the state last Wednesday, the bodies of two persons (a soldier and a civilian) were recovered on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, has said.
Fadeyi in a statement on Sunday night, however, said negotiations with the captors of the Indians who were abducted around Ibadan Toll Gate while coming out of a pharmaceutical firm, was being concealed from the Police.
According to the PPRO in the release  captioned: “Abduction on 12/12/2020″, At about 17.23 hrs, one Hassan Mills ‘m’ of Panorama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by unknown gun men who shot sporadically before taking him away into the forest.
“In a swift response, the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescuing the abductor from his captors and also arrest the culprits. Consequent upon this, a team of Ops Burst which was invited by the company arrived the area and proceeded to the forest. Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and was immediately taken to the hospital while the Personal Assistant to the abductor who was also abducted, escaped during exchange of gunfire.
“On 13/12/2020, two corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while a civil defence personnel also sustained gun shot injury after a search in the forest. It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time are not known to the Police authority in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately. Also, negotiation with the captors was also concealed from the Police.
“Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also rescue the abductor. Well meaning and good people of Oyo State with useful and credible information as to the whereabout of the captors/abductor should furnish the Police in Oyo State for a rescue operation to be carried out immediately, please.”

