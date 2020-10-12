Abducted JSS3 students, teacher regain freedom in Kaduna

After Several weeks in the hands of kidnappers, Junior Secondary School Students and their teacher who were kidnapped in Kaduna have regained their freedom.

Those abducted, three female students, a female teacher and a male student, were whisked away six weeks ago when gunmen invaded Damba Kasaya village in Buruku axis of Chikun local government area of the state.

The gunmen also killed a 29-year-old man during the invasion and set a worship centre on fire before they kidnapped the four students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya.

Our correspondent gathered that the abducted persons were freed on Saturday night after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom. The ransom was said to have been paid in two installments as the kidnappers who were said to have rejected the first money, insisted that it was too small.

A source said “they have released all of them last night. When the first ransom was paid about two weeks ago, they refused to release them.

