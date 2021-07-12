News

Abducted Kaduna Emir released

Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, Emir of Kajuru, abducted by bandits alongside 13 other family members from his palace in the early hours of Sunday has been released from captivity.

A source confirmed his release, adding, however, that the other 13 persons are still in captivity, according to reports

“The Sarkin Kajuru was released around the forest areas leading to Kajuru castle,” the source said.

A member of the Emir’s family said he is well and will be taken to the hospital for examination.

It is not clear if any ransom was paid for his release, as at the time of this report.

The abductors had demanded the sum of N200 million, before they could free the 85-year-old monarch.

