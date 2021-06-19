Abducted Kebbi school children: Farouq commiserates with state governor

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has commiserated with the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the people of Kebbi State on the abduction of the school children at Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State yesterday. The bandits who rode on motorcycles, had stormed the school from the neighboring Rijau forest in the early hours of June 17th, overpowered the mobile policeman guarding the school and abducted five teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students during the attack. The incident was confirmed by the Kebbi State Police Command. While condemning the attack in very strong terms, the minister sympathized with the families of the students and teachers on the attack.
Related Articles
NTA under fire in Senate over 11yrs unprofitability
The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), came underintenseattacksin the Senate yesterday, over unsatisfactory submissions on operationalandrevenuedrive of the nation’s media outfit. The NTA Director-General, YakubuIbnMohammed, was particularly taken up on the joint venture of the television station with Startimes for the past 11 years without declaring a single profit. The DG had appeared before […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why I did Awgbu roads –Obi
Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi has revealed what prompted him to undertake massive construction of roads, bridges and many other projects in Awgbu and all the towns in the State. Speaking at Awgbu during the burial of Chief Joseph Ezibe, the father of Chief Okey Ezibe, Obi recalled how he came and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New AMP executive promises better film industry
President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ms Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, MFR, and the association’s General Secretary, Mr Baba Agba, have promised to work closely and conscientiously with members to revolutionise the Nigerian film industry through its producers. Both members of the newly inaugurated AMP national executive committee made the promise after emerging winners in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)