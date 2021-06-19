News

Abducted Kebbi school children: Farouq commiserates with state governor

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comments Off on Abducted Kebbi school children: Farouq commiserates with state governor

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has commiserated with the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the people of Kebbi State on the abduction of the school children at Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State yesterday. The bandits who rode on motorcycles, had stormed the school from the neighboring Rijau forest in the early hours of June 17th, overpowered the mobile policeman guarding the school and abducted five teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students during the attack. The incident was confirmed by the Kebbi State Police Command. While condemning the attack in very strong terms, the minister sympathized with the families of the students and teachers on the attack.

