Metro & Crime

Abducted MACBAN Chairman regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chairman of the Kogi Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Wakili Damina, who was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday, has been released.
The state Secretary of the association, Mr Adamu Abubakar told newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday that Damina was released in Abuja late night of May 7.
Adamu said from Damina’s account, he was released by men suspected to be from one of the security agencies and not kidnappers as earlier suspected.
He said that Damina arrived his Chikara home in Kogi Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Saturday to reunite with his family.
It would be recalled that Adamu had announced to newsmen in Lokoja on May 4, that Damina was taken away from his house by eight men dressed in military camouflage.
He said that the men forcefully took him away in a white bus.
He also said that all efforts to get across to him proved abortive as his telephone lines were switched off.
However, the secretary, said that the national body of the association had taken the matter up to ascertain why Damina was whisked away in such a manner.
He also said that the group had instructed a lawyer to take the matter up.
Adamu then expressed the gratitude of the association to the state government, police, media and members of the public for their support and concern during the period.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ayuba, had also told newsmen that attempts to locate the whereabouts of Damina before the release, was frustrated by the inability to reach him through his phone line.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, burn station in another Benue village attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Several houses burnt as scores flee homes Heavily armed gunmen believed to be foot soldiers of the neutralized notorious Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Harga community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state killing a serving police officer and injuring the other badly. The name of […]
Metro & Crime

One feared killed in hotel robbery incident in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

At least one person was feared killed following a robbery incident which occurred at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness account, the unidentified man that was reportedly killed was a middle aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located along Sultan Road, […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums break into Cargo Terminal housing palliatives in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Security agencies have been deployed in the Ilorin Cargo Terminal to foil the attack by some hoodlums on the stores housing the palliatives recently donated by the Federal Government to the state.     The government had earlier called the attention of the security agencies to intelligence reports that some anarchists, backed by partisan interests, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica