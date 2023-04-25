Metro & Crime

Abducted Monarch Dies In Kidnappers’ Den

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The traditional ruler of Aghara Community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, who was kidnapped on Easter Monday has reportedly died in the custody of his kidnappers.

Chief Obadofin was said to have passed on last Thursday about 12 days after he was kidnapped, when he could no longer withstand the torture in captivity. Temidayo Elewa, his co-abduct- ee was however set free.

Elewa was picked up in Obajana, the cement town in Lokoja LGA, on Saturday morning by family members, who took her straight for medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

A source involved in the negotiation for their release, who confirmed these said when the abductors noticed that the monarch was becoming too weak, they reduced the ransomed from N60 million to N2 million to release the two victims and started mounting pressure for the payment.

“Meanwhile, they blindfolded Temidayo and separated her to a different location. Unfortunately, the monarch died before ransom could be delivered.” The source also said that when the kidnappers realised that the advance search group, made up of hunters, vigilantes and some Fulani volunteers were closing on them, the gunmen set Temidayo free, “She roamed the jungle alone from that Thursday to Friday.

After many hours she met a Saw Machine operator, who eventually led her to freedom.” “The lady (Temidayo) has been taken to the hospital. She was picked up in a village behind Oba- jana. As for Baba, we know he is dead but we are still combing the jungle for his remains.

Obadofin, a major Cashew farmer and Temidayo were abducted on Easter Monday from his farm residence in Aghara at about 11pm. The gunmen also shot dead one madam Toyin Onare, a widow, who was in the farm as a labourer. Toyin was rushed to hospital in Kabba, headquarter of the LGA, about 35 minutes drive away.

Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead on arrival. The late monarch’s chances of survival has been a concern since his abduction, as he was said to be on medication for age related diseases aside the trauma and rough treatment he received from the gunmen.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests suspected drug baron behind N3bn Tramado llinked to Abba Kyari’s team

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Taiwo Jimoh Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, alleged to be behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team (IRT).   The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a […]
Metro & Crime News

Prof. Ademola Hails Military Fight Against Insurgency

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

The First Professor of Cyber Security and Information Technology Management in Nigeria, Professor Ojo Ademola has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for its efforts against insurgency in the country. Prof. Ademola who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday described the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as topnotch. He also commended […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Delta varsity don

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Adewole, Asaba Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Abraka, Comrade Monday Izu. The victim was allegedly ambushed and taken away in their waiting vehicle along the Abraka-Eku road, by the perpetrators. The kidnappers had not established contact with his family […]

Leave a Comment