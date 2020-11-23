Abducted Nasarawa APC chair found dead

Buhari condemns killing

Shekwo’s murder, shocking –Gov

Body of the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philips Shekwo, has been found. Shekwo was abducted from his house by gunmen on Saturday.

His body was discovered yesterday afternoon a few metres from his residence on Bukansidi-Kurikyo bypass in Lafia. Some AK47-wielding men invaded Shekwo’s residence about 11pm on Saturday, shot sporadically and took him away.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, had earlier confirmed the APC chairman’s abduction and said a team of security personnel had been deployed to track the kidnappers and rescue the victim.

However, Shekwo was found lying dead a few metres away from his residence when a search was carried out by security personnel. Meanwhile, sympathisers have been trooping to the residence of the late APC chairman. Governor Abudullahi Sule and Senator Tanko Al-Makura separately visited Shekwo’s residence.

Reacting to Shekwo’s killing, the state Police Commissioner, Longe, told journalists that the police would carry out an exhaustive investigation to fish out the persons behind the dastardly act. The commissioner said that the manner the APC chairman was killed and with his body found near his residence suggested he was assassinated.

He said: “Where we found the corpse is too close to the house that probably susggests that it is assassination. The man was killed; no demand for ransom was made, whatsoever. I believe it is assassination. “But that notwithstanding, we are going to carry out an exhaustive investigation that will give us the clue that will show actually what has happened. But for now, I can say it is assassination.

“We had deployed a crack team of security personnel to the place comprising the Army, Mobile Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and the conventional policemen. Everywhere is flooded and we are battle ready.”

Longe said the incident was different from other crimes such as kidnapping, banditary, robbery, cultism and house breaking which, according to him, have reduced in the state in recent times. He promised that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, would leave no stone unturned to arrest those behind the dastardly act.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday deplored Shekwo’s killing. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, the President said the nation’s security system must do more to end the incidents of violence in the country.

Buhari welcomed the deci-sion of the Inspector General of Police to send reinforcement of men and materials to the state. He said: “I strongly condemn the killing of Philip Shekwo.

He was kind and jovial. His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.” Governor Sule said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Addra, that he received the news of the APC chairman’s murder with great shock and bewilderment.

He said: “I am personally traumatised by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, Mr. Shekwo’s family members, the APC family and indeed all wellmeaning people shattered.” The APC State Chairmen’s Forum has expressed sadness over Shekwo’s death.

The Borno State APC Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, who doubles as the forum’s chairman, said in a statement that the forum received the news of Shekwo’s death with shock.

He said: “We received with shock the death of our colleague, the Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo. “This is one death too many for the Forum and the entire APC.”

Also, the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has charged the police to fish out Shekwo’s killers.

The Caretaker Committee in a statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said, “the All Progressives Congress (APC) urges the police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of the party’s Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo, who was reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday. “This is a dark day for the APC family.”

