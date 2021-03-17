Abducted OOU students regain freedom

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have rescued the two abducted female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the release of the students to New Telegraph on Tuesday evening.

The students were abducted by gunmen in front of their hostel on Sunday night while returning from an outing.

The victims are: Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious, 300 level student of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abisola also a 300 level, Agricultural Economics.

The gunmen had demanded N50 million ransom from the families of the victims.

But confirming the students’ release, the PPRO said the police were not aware if any ransom was paid before the students could regain their freedom.

“Yes, the students have been safely rescued unhurt and they are current with the police.

“We are not aware if any ransom was paid for their release,” Oyeyemi simply said.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had earlier Tuesday directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the kidnapping of the two students and as well ensure that the victims come out unhurt.

Like this: Like Loading...