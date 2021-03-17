Metro & Crime

Abducted OOU students regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have rescued the two abducted female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of state.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the release of the students to New Telegraph on Tuesday evening.
The students were abducted by gunmen in front of their hostel on Sunday night while returning from an outing.
The victims are: Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious, 300 level student of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abisola also a 300 level, Agricultural Economics.
The gunmen had demanded N50 million ransom from the families of the victims.
But confirming the students’ release, the PPRO said the police were not aware if any ransom was paid before the students could regain their freedom.
“Yes, the students have been safely rescued unhurt and they are current with the police.
“We are not aware if any ransom was paid for their release,” Oyeyemi simply said.
It will be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had earlier Tuesday directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the kidnapping of the two students and as well ensure that the victims come out unhurt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

BRT bus rescues stranded passengers, catches fire

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

About 45 passengers escaped death yesterday as a mysterious fire gutted a fully loaded Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) bus around Anthony bus stop, Ikorodu Road.   This was as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) warned residents against storage of inflammable items in their homes, public places, to reduce the rate of loss of […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 35, jailed for life for raping two-year-old

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Abeokuta High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for raping a two-year-old girl. Olalere, who resides at no 18, Bashorun Street off Unity Road Olowotedo in Mowe, Ogun State, was convicted on one-count of defilement. Delivering judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held that the evidence presented before the court […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap over 70 passengers in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Over 50 passengers were on Tuesday abducted by armed bandits along the Tegina – Minna road in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Also, one person was killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in the Shiroro Local Government Area on Monday evening. The bandits also ransacked the houses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica