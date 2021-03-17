Abducted OOU students regain freedom

Two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago- Iwoye who were abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom days after their abduction. Police authorities in Ogun State yesterday confirmed the release of the students to Channels Television on Tuesday night. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, noted that the students, identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, returned unhurt. He said the victims who had spent two nights in the custody of their abductors would be reunited with their families thereafter. Asked if any money was paid to secure their release, the command’s spokesman stated that no ransom was paid to the best of his knowledge. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured parents of the freed students that they would be rescued unhurt just as he directed security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the heinous act. Precious and Abiola studying Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics respectively were abducted at about 9p.m. on Sunday when their attackers stormed Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area of State.
