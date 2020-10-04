News

Abducted Plateau varsity Deputy VC regains freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Jurji Gomos, who was abducted on Friday night, regained his freedom after 20 hours in captivity on Saturday.

 

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Yohana Izam confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the institution, John Agam, saying that the release came following spirited efforts by the management.

 

The Vice-Chancellor further appreciated the state government for its commitment in the release of the victim, calling on all staff of the institution to continue to pray for peace and progress at the university. The abductors broke into the Vice-Chancellor’s home in the early hours of Friday and took him away.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

How to maintain sanity in your marriage

Posted on Author Marriage Clinic with Albinus Chiedu

The Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary defines the word “sanity” as the “the state of having a healthy mind and not being mentally ill” or “showing good judgment and understanding.” Because marital relationship has everything to do with your heart and heart relationship, there can hardly be sanity in your relationship if your heart is not […]
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom to shut markets over non-compliance with precautionary measures

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, yesterday said that the government will shut down indefinitely, markets that fail to comply with its safety directives, aimed at preventing community spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Ekuwem, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), gave the […]
News

Nigerian emerges President-Elect, International Academy of Food Science and Technology

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A Nigerian, Prof Charles Aworh, has emerged President-Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) for the period of 2020-2022. IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: