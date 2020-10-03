Metro & Crime

Abducted Plateau Varsity Deputy VC regains freedom

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Jurji Gomos, who was abducted on Friday night, has regained his freedom after 20 hours in captivity.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Yohana Izam confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the institution, John Agam, saying that the release came following spirited efforts by the management.
The Vice-Chancellor further appreciated the state government for its commitment in the release of the victim, calling on all staff of the institution to continue to pray for peace and progress at the university.
The abductors broke into the Vice-Chancellor’s home in the early hours of Friday and took him away.

