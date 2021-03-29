Metro & Crime

Abducted Rivers monarch regains freedom after five weeks

Police have rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler of Ikuru in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty King Aaron Miller, after five weeks in captivity.

 

The traditional ruler was abducted at his residence on the same day a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) was kidnapped.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said miller was released Saturday night at a forest at Abissa in Akuku Toru Local Government Area where he had been held by his abductors.

 

Omoni said the release of the “Okama of Ikuru Kingdom” was a result of a robust synergy between the police and the Navy.

 

He added: “The police, in the wake of the incident, deployed men strategically and mounted unassailable pressure on the kidnappers and it was reported that in one of such pressures, the king’s clothes and hat were recovered at a creek, while one Wariboko Basoene was arrested who in the course of investigation, made useful confessions to the police and finally led the operatives to a forest in Abissa, where the monarch was eventually rescued unhurt.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
