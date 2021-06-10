Abducted students: We didn’t abandon your children, Niger govt tells parents

The Niger State government yesterday refuted claims that it deliberately ignored the parents and people of Tegina after the abduction of 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya students in Rafi Local Government Area of the state. While responding to questions at the Government House, Minna, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, said in the last few days the government had been engaging with security agencies.

This reaction was coming after parents, including the head teacher, lamented the government’s nonchalant attitude and stand on ransom payment, saying that their children had been left to their fate. According to Ketso, “It is strategic for us not to have visited the families and people of Tegina, but we are making frantic efforts.

“For us as a government, after the kidnap incident, we have been very disturbed. We cannot sit down without showing any sympathy. It is not possible for us to ignore the children who are still in captivity, but the thing is that we cannot disclose our strategies.” Speaking on the ban on all illegal parks in Minna, the state capital, the deputy governor said as part of plans to decongest the state capital, only government approved parks would be allowed to operate.

