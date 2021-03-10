Abducted travellers regain freedom in Osun

Metro & Crime

Two travellers, who were abducted on Saturday on Ibadan-Akure Road in Osun State, have been rescued. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement the travellers were rescued yesterday. Opalola said the police and other security agents jointly rescued the victims.

 

“The victims were released in the early hours of 9th March, 2021 owing to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies. No money was paid,” the PPRO said.

 

Opalola said the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had appealed to people of the state to collaborate with police to rid the state of all criminal elements. Olokode said adequate measures had been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

