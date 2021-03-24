Metro & Crime

Abducted twins: Oyo crt conditionally frees six suspects following Akeugbagold’s forgiveness

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Wednesday ordered the release of six persons who allegedly kidnapped the twins of popular Islamic preacher, Sheikh Taofeek Akewugbagold in Ibadan.
The suspects, who regained their freedom after spending 11 months in a correctional facility, had earlier been forgiven by Akeugbagold, who told the court of his intention to withdraw the case against them.
As a star witness in the case, he had on Monday told the court he was not willing to give evidence against the defendants.
The Suspects, who had on April 25, 2020 been ordered remanded without being granted bail are: Muhammed Basir, Oyeleye Opeyemi, Olumide Ajala, Taiwo Ridwan, Rafiu Mutiu and Fatai Akanji.
The suspects, among whom are two employees of Akewugbagold, allegedly kidnapped the twins, aged two years and four months, at gunpoint at their residence in Ojoo area of Ibadan, on April 17, 2020.
Upon the application to withdraw the case, the popular Islamic preacher had also urged the court to mandate the defendants to sign an undertaking that nothing would happen to him and his family.
Ruling on the matter Wednesday, Justice Mashud Abas, said that there are provisions in the laws of Nigeria that if applied would compel Akewugbagold to give evidence in the suit.

