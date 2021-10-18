Metro & Crime

Abducted twins, three aides of Kwara monarch rescued

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The twins and three aides of the traditional ruler of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun, who were abducted recently by suspected gunmen along Obbo Ayegunle road have been rescued from their captors.

 

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “The feat was made possible with the confidence reposed in the Kwara State Police Command, the support of the families of the victims and the collaboration of vigilante and local hunters of the area and the royal Highness, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle.

 

“The kidnappers, under intense pressure from the forces of the Command’s Tactical team and the vigilante, had no option than to abandon their victims and escape into the bush.

 

“The victims were thereafter rescued unhurt, medically examined, found healthy and handed over to their families. Effort is still being intensified to arrest the fleeing kidnap-pers.”

 

The statement added that: “Confidence building patrols and stop and search procedures by men of the Kwara Police Command have been ordered in the area by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, while assuring the people of the state of its commitment to ensuring citizens and residents of the state enjoy uninterrupted security and safety of their lives and property at all times.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu engages Pfizer, others over vaccines

Posted on Author Reporter

*To install 2,000 HD security cameras   Muritala Ayinla   Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout and the effort to bolster mass vaccination of residents in the state. The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 […]
Metro & Crime

Man arrested for stealing phones, laptops in traffic

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, Tope Oladiran, for snatching a phone and laptop from a woman at Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt, always goes about the street at night and day looking for whose phones and laptops to snatch in traffic.   The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer […]
Metro & Crime News

Report: Bandits Attack Zamfara Town, Kidnap 60 Persons In Midnight Raid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits have attacked Rini town in the Bakura Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State. Eyewitnesses told Channels Television on Friday that the armed men stormed the town at about 2:30am and started shooting sporadically. While residents were said to have refused to come out of their homes despite heavy gunshots renting the air, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica