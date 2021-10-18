Abducted twins, three aides of Kwara monarch rescued

The twins and three aides of the traditional ruler of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun, who were abducted recently by suspected gunmen along Obbo Ayegunle road have been rescued from their captors.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “The feat was made possible with the confidence reposed in the Kwara State Police Command, the support of the families of the victims and the collaboration of vigilante and local hunters of the area and the royal Highness, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle.

“The kidnappers, under intense pressure from the forces of the Command’s Tactical team and the vigilante, had no option than to abandon their victims and escape into the bush.

“The victims were thereafter rescued unhurt, medically examined, found healthy and handed over to their families. Effort is still being intensified to arrest the fleeing kidnap-pers.”

The statement added that: “Confidence building patrols and stop and search procedures by men of the Kwara Police Command have been ordered in the area by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, while assuring the people of the state of its commitment to ensuring citizens and residents of the state enjoy uninterrupted security and safety of their lives and property at all times.”

