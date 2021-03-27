News

Abducted widow of late Ekiti Surveyor General regains freedom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Wife of late Ekiti State Surveyor General, Mrs. Helen Funmilola Osalusi, who was abducted last Saturday, has regained freedom from her abductors. The husband, Mr. Felix Osalusi, died last year after a brief illness. Osalusi, who is also a staff of Ado Local Government Area of the state was abducted in her house close to the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti about 9pm and had since been in the captive of the kidnappers. A family source in a statement yesterday disclosed that she was released on Thursday evening.

“I want to sincerely appreciate all supports that led to the freedom of my elder sister, Mrs. Helen Osalusi, who was abducted last Saturday night, God bless you all. She was released yesterday (Thursday) evening and she is very fine now, none of us will be a victim of evil in Jesus name.

l appreciate your calls and prayers.” Confirming the release to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the woman was released on Thursday night. Abutu said she has reunited with her family following efforts made by the combined forces of the Police, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilante group of Nigeria in trailing the criminal elements to their hideouts. “I can confirm to you that the abductee, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi, has been released by her abductors.

“The police and other security outfits upon hearing that the woman had been held hostage started combing the suspected surrounding forests day and night. Our detectives worked 24 hours inside the forests. “We are happy that we got fruitful result and the woman had been released unhurt.” He then appealed to Ekiti residents to be security conscious and work with all legitimate security outfits in Ekiti to combat crime in the state.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

