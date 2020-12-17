Abduction: CAN seeks closure of Northern boarding schools

…says govt learnt nothing from previous kidnappings

Christian umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to, without delay, suspend all boarding facilities in both public and private schools in the North. Condemning the recent abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, CAN lambasted government for failing to learn anything from previous kidnappings of students. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the attack and kidnapping, which was carried out when President Muhammadu Buhari was in Katsina, his home state, was a clear message signifying that the nation’s security architecture has been compromised under his watch.

“CAN calls for the suspension of the boarding facilities in all the private and government schools in the Northern part of the country until the security situation improves. We equally advise the Federal Government to direct the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide protection for schools and colleges nationwide, especially in the areas where security appears compromised,” Ayokunle said.

According to CAN, the sudden decline by President Buhari to appear before the House of Representatives in a bid to find lasting solutions to the insecurity in the country shows government was less concerned with the security of lives and properties of its citizens.

The religious body lamented that the insurgents and hoodlums were consistently engaged in criminal activities with impunity as the nation’s security agencies were on holiday. He said: “The fact that the unfortunate incident happened while the Chief Security Officer of the country and the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is in his home state means these criminals have sent a strong message to him that the security architecture of the country has been compromised under his watch.

“The abduction has also exposed the failure of both the government and the security agencies to learn from the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 in Borno State and 110 schoolgirls at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College in Dapchi, in Yobe State in 2018. “It also means all stakeholders in the education sector have learnt nothing from the two historic tragedies despite the fact that our security agencies have failed to secure the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and the only Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who is still wasting in the den of the terrorists. “From all indications, our governments are not bothered about the security of the people despite all the killings that are being recorded daily.

The President turned down the invitation of the House of Representatives to explain and rub minds with the legislators on the way out of our deplorable security situation in the country. “What an attitude of ‘I don’t care!’ President Buhari should remember that history is being written about him with the way he is addressing all these security challenges just as we are talking about the Chibok schoolgirls and the Jonathan administration.

“This was what CAN foresaw long before now when we were calling on the President to sack the service chiefs and, by extension, to overhaul the security architecture. But he was not ready to listen to the Voice of Wisdom. We advise President Buhari to revisit all his electioneering promises on security and compare them with what the security has become under his watch.” Ayokunle stated that kidnapping has reached unimaginable proportion with no clue to it from the security agents. “Victims’ relatives and friends are being left at the mercy of the kidnappers as they bargain for the release of their people as if they are commodities put out for sale.

“Week after week, we continue to witness major assaults or debilitating attacks on innocent citizens. Is there no government in place anymore? Is this the way other governments of the world respond to life consuming threats like we have? “The leadership of CAN calls on all relevant security agencies to rise up and liberate all these innocent students before those who are holding them captive begin using them as suicide bombers.

We also call on the international community to come to our aid in Nigeria and help put to a permanent end the siege of terrorists, bandits and criminal herdsmen masquerading and causing mayhem in our country. They shouldn’t wait till when the situation snowballs into a civil war,” CAN said.

