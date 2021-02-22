News

Abduction: Christians pray for students, passengers’ release in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Daniel Atori Minna Christians in Niger State yesterday prayed for the immediate release of all abducted persons, especially students from Kagara and abducted NSTA bus passengers in the state.

 

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Revd. Dr. Mathias Echioda, told journalists yesterday that all churches were encouraged to pray for the bandits to have a change of mind, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society.

 

It will be recalled that over 20 passengers were abducted two weeks ago and most recently, 40 students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, were abducted by armed bandits in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. According to the CAN chairman;

 

“We rallied round and called on all churches to stand in the gap for the abducted people. We all prayed during our various services for the safe and immediate release of the abducted students from Kagara; for the safe and immediate release of the abducted NSTA bus passengers and others still in captivity.

 

“We also prayed that God will touch the armed bandits so they can have a change of mind, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society, so that we can all have peace, and progress in  Niger State and Nigeria in general”.

 

He added that Christians prayed to God to grant the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and the government wisdom and courage to make wise and safe decisions on the security challenges facing the state.

 

Echioda, however, called on religious leaders, traditional rulers and politicians, to play their roles with the fear of God so as to curb the security challenges bedeviling the statE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kogi West: Appeal Court dismisses Melaye’s appeal

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday dismissed the appeal by filed by Dino Melaye, challenging the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as winner of the last Kogi West senatorial district election. A three-man panel of the court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, unanimously resolved all seven issues, identified for determination, against the appellant (Melaye). […]
News

Sudanese govt, armed groups sign final peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Sudanese Government and armed groups, on Saturday, signed a final peace deal in South Sudan’s capital Juba to end armed conflicts. The signing ceremony was broadcast live by Sudan’s official TV, reports Xinhua. It was attended by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Sudan’s Prime […]
News

C’River: We’ll not allow meningitis –Deputy Governor

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

CrossRiver StateDeputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, has promised that thestategovernmentwillnot tolerate a situation where parents refuse to take their children to Primary Health Centers(PHC) forimmunisation or vaccination against meningitis.   According to him, the state government had so far received over 850,000 doses of vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica