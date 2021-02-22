Abduction: Christians pray for students, passengers’ release in Niger

Daniel Atori Minna Christians in Niger State yesterday prayed for the immediate release of all abducted persons, especially students from Kagara and abducted NSTA bus passengers in the state.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Revd. Dr. Mathias Echioda, told journalists yesterday that all churches were encouraged to pray for the bandits to have a change of mind, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society.

It will be recalled that over 20 passengers were abducted two weeks ago and most recently, 40 students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, were abducted by armed bandits in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. According to the CAN chairman;

“We rallied round and called on all churches to stand in the gap for the abducted people. We all prayed during our various services for the safe and immediate release of the abducted students from Kagara; for the safe and immediate release of the abducted NSTA bus passengers and others still in captivity.

“We also prayed that God will touch the armed bandits so they can have a change of mind, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society, so that we can all have peace, and progress in Niger State and Nigeria in general”.

He added that Christians prayed to God to grant the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and the government wisdom and courage to make wise and safe decisions on the security challenges facing the state.

Echioda, however, called on religious leaders, traditional rulers and politicians, to play their roles with the fear of God so as to curb the security challenges bedeviling the statE

