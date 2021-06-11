Abduction: Ekiti police begin forest search as two regain freedom

Ekiti State police command said it has commenced investigation to ascertain the bandits that allegedly launched an attack on an hotel in Ayetoro- Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state. The police said two persons out of the four victims kidnapped during the assault had been freed from captivity. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, yesterday said two out of the four victims were rescued in a forest close to Ikun Bridge in Moba Local Government Area of the state.

The police said it would continue to intensify efforts and mobilised it’s men to all critical and prone forests in thestateapparentlytounraveltheactivitiesof thebandits. Gunmen numbering thirty on a motorbike had on Wednesday reportedly invaded Diamond Hotel, located along Ewu-Ekiti road in Ayetoro-Ekiti, and raped a lady working in the hotel and also injured other staff of the hotel. The bandits later abducted four persons that lodged in the hotel.

Like this: Like Loading...