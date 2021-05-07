Abduction of ABSU students, ungodly – APC chieftain, Okeke

Prominent businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia) has applauded the determined efforts of the Governors of Abia and Imo states, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Senator Hope Uzodinma in ensuring the safe rescue of the students of the Abia State University (ABSU), who were kidnapped while journeying on a bus along the Okigwe-Uturu road on Wednesday evening.

Condemning the ugly incident, Okeke noted that the students of the state university are good and peace loving citizens and residents of Nigeria.

He called on law enforcement agencies to work with local communities in intelligence gathering in order to identify criminals in the society, adding that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere where criminals take laws into their hands.

In his statement, the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, pleaded with the ABSU community to be calm and peaceful, adding that all hands must be on deck in the fight against kidnapping and other vices in the society.

He said: “The abduction of students of ABSU is utterly condemnable and wicked.

“The efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and his counterpart in Imo, Senator Hope Uzodimma are impressive and yielding positive results.

“I am sure security agencies and other stakeholders are leaving no stone unturned in the rescue mission.

“I appeal to the ABSU community to be optimistic and peaceful.”

Okeke charged Nigerians to be vigilant in all endeavours.

