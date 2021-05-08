News

Abduction of ABSU students, ungodly, says APC chieftain, Okeke

Prominent businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke (Mezie Abia), has applauded determined efforts of Governors of Abia and Imo states, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Senator Hope Uzodinma respectively, in ensuring the safe rescue of students of Abia State University, who were kidnapped while journeying on a bus along Okigwe-Uturu Road. Condemning the ugly incident, Okeke noted that the students of the state university are good and peace loving citizens and residents of Nigeria.

He called on law enforcement agencies to work with local communities in intelligence gathering in order to identify criminals in the society, adding that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere where criminals take laws into their hands. In his statement, the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, pleaded with the ABSU community to be calm and peaceful, adding that all hands must be on deck in the fight against kidnapping and other vices in the society. He said: “The abduction of students of ABSU is utterly condemnable and wicked.
“The efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and his counterpart in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, are impressive and yielding positive results. “I am sure security agencies and other stakeholders are leaving no stone unturned in the rescue mission. I appeal to the ABS community to be optimistic and peaceful.”

