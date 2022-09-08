News

Abduction of Burial Guests In Ondo: Amotekun arrests 3 suspects

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Agency codenamed Amotekun, have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the abduction of some burial guests along the Benin-Ifon road last weekend. Speaking while parading the suspects, the Amotekun Commander in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye disclosed that the trio identified as Shaibu Dolo, Saidu Yinusa and Haruna Musa were arrested in their camp located between Edo and Ondo state. Scores of burial guests were on Saturday kidnapped on the Benin- Ifon highway while on transit to Akure from Ewatto in Edo State, and their abductors are demanding between N3m to N10m as ransom to secure the release of each of the victims.

Adeleye explained that the three suspects have confessed to the crime, but denied their involvement in the abduction of the burial guest, saying they are only in charge of food and charging phones in the camp. With moves to curb criminal activities in border communities in Ondo State, Adeleye, said the corps has entered into synergy with other security agencies in neighbouring states, particularly Edo and Kogi states to jointly combat criminals, particularly kidnappers.

 

