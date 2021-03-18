Metro & Crime

Abduction: OOU students reunite with family members

Ogun State Government yesterday handed over two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, rescued from kidnappers, to their parents. The students – Abiola Oyefule and Precious Adeyemo – who were brought to the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, were later handed over to their respective parents by the state Commissioners for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker. The students were on Sunday night abducted by gunmen in front of their hostel at Igbole Aibo area of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

They were, however, rescued from their abductors on Tuesday night by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command. Briefing journalists on the incident, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, said Governor Dapo Abiodun had directed that security be beefed up around educational institutions in the state.

He disclosed that the governor had activated security apparatus in the state to ensure the abducted students were released within 48 hours of the capture. Odusile, however, said that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the students. Also, the Commissioner for Health, Coker, said the students had undergone medical check ups and were certified to be mentally and psychologically stable.

In his remark, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed that the state government had set up a 21-man committee on how to improve the security situation in educational institutions. He added that government would not rest on its oars in ensuring that pupils and students had their teaching and learning under a peaceful and secure environment. Meanwhile, journalists were barred from asking questions from the rescued students, while their parents declined comments.

