Abduction: Rivers female lawyer regains freedom

Police have rescued a female lawyer, Bisola Paulette Ajayi, who was abducted by gunmen at her residence at Rumuokwurusi in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nnamdi Omoni, Ajayi was rescued by the opera-Pubtives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit. Omoni disclosed that in the operation that led to her rescue, another kidnapped victim was also rescued, while two persons were arrested in a deep forest in Etchie Local Government Area, which is outside Port Harcourt.

He said: “DSP Adewale led the operation into a deep forest in Etche to rescue the young lawyer and one other person, two per-sons arrested, including an arms’ dealer.” About 24 hours before her release, the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the police had some facts surrounding Ajayi’s abduction.

The commissioner spoke when members of the task force set up by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in his office. Mukan told the NBA delegation that her abductors had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to abduct Ajayi the same day and that the kidnappers wore military camouflage when they took away the lawyer. The NBA President, Olumide Akpata, set up the task force “to collaborate with the relevant authorities and do all that is possible to see to Bisola’s speedy release”.

