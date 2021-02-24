News

Abduction: Senate probes $20m Safe School Initiative

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, resolved to investigate the status of the $20million Safe School Initiative, a programme designed to protect pupils enrolled in schools across Nigeria by ensuring that their schools were secured and out of the reach of terrorists, who abduct them for ransom or sex slaves.

 

The programme was conceived in 2014 in the wake of the abduction by Boko Haram terrorists of about 270 girls at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

 

The initiative had the support of the international community through the Global Business Coalition for Education and former Prime Minister of Britain, Mr Gordon Brown, was instrumental to the kick-off of the project in Nigeria.

 

As the United Nations Special Envoy on Global Education, Brown mobilised the Nigerian business community to commit an initial donation of $10million to the programme while the Federal Government of Nigeria doubled the donation.

 

The donations were supposed to be invested in the education sector to make the school environment not only conducive for teaching and learning but safe and secure for pupils and teachers.

 

A resolution to ascertain what happened to the programme after the exit of the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration came in the course of the debate on a motion tagged: “Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidationof theSafeSchoolInitiative in Nigeria.”

 

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Stephen Odey (Cross River North) expressed concern about the rising insecurity and abductions targeted at schools in different locations in Nigeria, a crisis which he said had exposed the under belly of the school system in the country.

 

According to Odey, the various incidents of abductions in Chibok, Dapchi, Kankara and Kagara have exposed the “unimaginable decadence and dilapidation in schools across the country.” He said that going by the video footages from these schools, it was obvious that they were unsafe and vulnerable to attacks by the insurgents, bandits and terrorists operating in the country.

 

“These incidences of kidnapping of school children, students and teachers or the invasion of school premises across Nigeria, have created negative publicity for Nigeria with the attendant loss of confidence by foreign investors in the Nigerian economic climate.

 

“We are worried that these incidents may instill fear in parents and guardians and force them to withdraw their children and wards from schools or prevent them from sending their children to school.

 

This will in turn, defeat the government’s educational policy of ” literacy for all” and further deprive our children of the opportunity of having quality education to compete with their peers globally,” he said.

 

The motion elicited the support of several lawmakers, following which the Senate resolved to urge the Federal Government to collaborate with the various state governments in order to restore, revive and revalidate the Safe Schools Initiative in Nigeria.

