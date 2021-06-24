News

Abductions won’t deter northerners from going to school – Ndume

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), yesterday, said though the abduction of students in the north was a setback to the region, the people would continue to attend schools. Ndume stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja, after his bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Gwoza in Borno State was passed. He said: “The people are resilient and they know the importance of going to school. I am sure they will not allow the situation to stop them.” The politician also called on the federal government to ensure that schools were safe, saying: “I think it is time that the federal government looked into the safe school initiative and revisit it to make our schools safer.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC: IMC commends Buhari for approving funds of forensic audit

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving eight forensic field auditors to audit the Commission from 2001 to 2019. The commission, in a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the President approved the funding following considerations that the National Assembly […]
News

Jobaa Signs Record Deal with U.K-based Label, JustJoJo Entertainment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  .Releases New Single Aina Oluwajoba Emmanuel professionally known as Jobaa has just signed a juicy record deal with renowned U.K based record label, JustJoJo Entertainment. Jobaa is a 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste from Ekiti State in Nigeria. The Lagos and London based artiste developed a keen interest in music at an […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: Don’t elongate your tenure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…charges colleagues to conduct free, fair polls   President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the ECOWAS leaders to resist the temptation of tenure elongation and adhere strictly to their constitutional terms in office.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave the charge while presenting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica