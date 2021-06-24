Abductions won’t deter northerners from going to school – Ndume

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), yesterday, said though the abduction of students in the north was a setback to the region, the people would continue to attend schools. Ndume stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja, after his bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Gwoza in Borno State was passed. He said: “The people are resilient and they know the importance of going to school. I am sure they will not allow the situation to stop them.” The politician also called on the federal government to ensure that schools were safe, saying: “I think it is time that the federal government looked into the safe school initiative and revisit it to make our schools safer.”
