Abductors collect N2m ransom to release Ekiti farmer

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Kidnappers, who abducted a farmer at Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday, reportedly collected N2 million ransom before the victim was set free.

 

The farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan was said to have been found inside the forest around 5.30am on Monday, by a search party  comprised security agencies and local hunters.

 

Olodan was abducted, on Friday, at Elegure farmstead near Iyemero, after bandits numbering 18, had stormed the community for the farmer.

 

The bandits later called on Saturday and demanded for a N30 million ransom from the family.

 

A source confided in newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, that the farmer was released due to concerted efforts taken by local  hunters, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Oodua Peoples Congress and Amotekun Corps.

 

He said the N2 million paid was an instalmental payment, saying the security men were able to tighten the noose on the bandits by combing the sprawling forest along Ekiti-Kogi-Kwara borders.

