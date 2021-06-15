Metro & Crime

Abductors collect N2m, release Ekiti farmer

Area of Ekiti State on Friday after collecting N2 million ransom. The farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, was said to have been found inside the forest about 5.30am yesterday, by a search party comprising security agents and hunters.

 

Olodan was abducted on Friday at Elegure farmstead near Iyem  ero, after bandits, numbering 18, stormed the community in search of the farmer.

 

The bandits later called on Saturday and demanded a N30 million ransom from the family. A source said in Ado-Ekiti yesterday that Olodan was released due to concerted efforts of local hunters, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Amotekun Corps.

 

The source said the N2 million paid was an instalmental payment, saying the security men were able to tighten the noose on the bandits by combing the sprawling forest between Ekiti-Kogi-Kwara borders.

 

“The family had on Sunday paid a sum of N2 million out of the ransom requested for with an intention to continue with negotiations after getting the first tranche of the money.

 

“But the search team in Iyemero- Ekiti who went on combing the  entire forest to the borders of Ekiti with Kogi and Kwara states went deep into the forest and pursued them till night.

 

“Realising that the search party was closing in on them, they abandoned the man and ran away. “We thank God that the man was released unhurt and he was in good and sound health,” the source said.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police led the search team which recovered the farmer from the bandits.

 

He said: “I think I told you on Saturday that the police immediately swung into action upon hearing that the farmer was kidnapped.

 

“So, we led the search team that chased the bandits into the forest to ensure that the victim was freed.” Abutu said the police were not aware of the N2 million earlier paid by the family as an instalmental payment to secure his release

