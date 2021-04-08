Metro & Crime

Abductors demand N10m to free Chinese expatriates in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Gunmen, who abducted two Chinese expatriates in Osun State, have demanded a ransom of N10 million to free their victims. The Chinese were kidnapped at Okepa/Itikan village via Ifewara in Atakumosa West Local Government Area on Monday. The armed men abducted the Chinese expatriates, Messrs Zhao Jian (33) and When (50), at a mining site, after shooting two guards to have their way. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, who featured on a private radio station, Rave FM, in Osogbo, yesterday, disclosed that the kidnappers had demanded a N10 million ransom.

Opalola noted that security operatives had launched a rescue mission to secure the release of the two expatriates. She said: “We are still trailing those kidnappers; we have not ascertained their identities. But I assure the public that immediately we arrest them, we will make their identities known.

“Those kidnappers are demanding ransom and we are still working on ways to rescue the two Chinese expatriates. We are going to secure their release. Since they were abducted by the gunmen, the police and Tactical Section, The Hunters Group of Nigeria with the Joint Task Force (JTF) even the local securities are in the bush to rescue the victims. “The kidnappers are demanding N10 million before they can release the two Chinese expatriates.”

Our Reporters

