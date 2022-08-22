Metro & Crime

Abductors demand N15m ransom to free missing Osun APC chieftain

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

There was confusion as the family of the reportedly killed Chairman of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Alli, said they received calls from those they suspected to be kidnappers who are holding Alli hostage.

According to the family, the suspected kidnappers demanded N15 million ransom to free Alli who was reportedly killed on Monday.

Kazeem was waylaid, attacked with guns and cutlasses after unknown gunmen trailed him to the Oke-Alfa area of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday night before he was whisked away to unknown destination.

However, APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun had alleged that Kazeem was killed after suspected assailants sponsored by another party attacked him because of his support for the APC.

It had been earlier announced by the party that Kazeem was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The Osun State Police Command through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that the body of Kazeem is yet to be found as police, hunters, vigilante and locals have been mobilised to the bush to rescue him.

 

