Abductors demand N15m to free Edo teacher, wife

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN Comment(0)

Kidnappers of a couple at Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State have asked the family to pay a ransom of N15 million to secure the release of the man and his wife.

 

The man, a teacher and his wife, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Paul Aluola, were abducted by heavily armed men on Monday afternoon. Aluola is said to be a teacher at Iriwa Primary School, Ohordua, while his wife is a petty trader. Before the incident, the couple had regularly travelled on the road which links Edo and Delta states through Agbor, Ekpon, Ewohimi and Ewatto.

 

A source said the gunmen had “called the family members for ransom. They are currently demanding the sum of N15 million as ransom before effecting the release of their victims.

 

“The family members are wondering how a teacher can raise such amount of money”. It was learnt that the couple were travelling on the Ewatto- Ubiaja Road and had approached the bridge at Ellah River, when the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, opened fire at the vehicle in which they were travelling, which forced them to stop.

 

The kidnappers dragged the victims out of the vehicle and took them into the bush. It was learnt that the hoodlums abandoned the vehicle and took their victims away. Meanwhile, academic activities at Iriwa Primary School did not hold yesterday because of the abduction of the Aluolas.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, refused to pick their calls to speak on the abduction yesterday

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

