Abductors demand N30m to free Ekiti farmer

Abductors of a farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, at Iyemero-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State have asked for N30 million for his release.

Olodan was kidnapped at Elegure farmstead in the community about 11pm on Friday. The gunmen, numbering 18, abducted the victim on the farm, about three kilometres from Iyemero-Ekiti.

Shooting sporadically into the air to scare the residents, the bandits besieged Olodan’s home, dragged him out and whisked him away. A source told journalists yesterday that the kidnappers contacted Olodan’s family about 7.38pm on Saturday and made the demand.

“The people who kidnapped Alhaji Olodan had contacted the family, asking for money that has caused serious problems for the victim’s relations.

“They were asking for N30 million, which the family found to be too outrageous and they were not comfortable with such demand. “The family and the entire town are very cautious of the safety of the man, because of his role in the community. He is a successful farmer and one of those people are looking up to.

“They are running around to be able to raise the money, so that the man can be freed. The negotiation is still on with the abductors,” the source said

