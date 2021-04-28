Metro & Crime

Abductors free Oyo hotelier, wife, others after ransom paid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An Ibadan-based hotelier, Mr. Oyedokun Oyeniyi, his wife, Busayo; and seven other members of their family who were recently abducted have been released.
It was learnt that the nine captives were released on Tuesday.
The victims were reportedly kidnapped at a hotel in Ajaawa, near Ogbomoso town in Oyo State as the family prepared for a burial ceremony last Saturday.
Their abductors had demanded the sum of N32 million as ransom.
The victims were said to have been released shortly after an undisclosed amount of money was paid to the kidnappers.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso, said: “Yes, they have been released, please.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bury me beside my wife when I die – Ndoma-Egba tells Bishop

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Former Senate Leader and immediate past Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) has told the Catholic Bishop of Ogoja diocese overseeing the Parish in Akparabong, in Ikom Local Government in Cross River State that his wish was that whenever he dies, he should be buried beside his wife, Amaka Lauretta […]
Metro & Crime

Ayade fulfils promise, employs 20000, begins salary payment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has made good his promise to employ 20000 young Cross Riverians with each of the 18 local government councils engaging 1000 workers while the state civil service takes in 2000 new workers. Recall that governor Ayade had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS conflagration […]
Metro & Crime

Court fixes Jan 20 for trial of men accused of allegedly stealing N415m from Dangote

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court Monday fixed January 20, 2021 for continuation of trial of nine accused persons arraigned for allegedly stealing the sum of N451million from Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.   The case was fixed for that date by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya following the absence of the prosecuting counsel for the Special Fraud Unit of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica