Abductors of 8 RCCG members demand N50m ransom –Spokesman

•Adeboye orders prayers for release

 

The abductors of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kaduna State have established contact with the leadership of the church in the state, demanding a N50 million ransom before they will release them.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Church in Kaduna Province, Alao Joseph, disclosed this. Mr. Joseph told Channels Television that the bandits kidnapped the church members at about 7 pm on Friday night along Kachia road.

 

He said that the bandits took away the church a member to an unknown destination while the bus, which they were travelling with was abandoned by the roadside.

 

He added that the church has contacted the security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the eight church members.

 

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Kaduna State have confirmed the abduction of the eight Redeemed Church members on Friday night.

Police spokesman Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said the command is working closely with the leadership of the church in the state to ascertain the actual number of those that were abducted.

 

He added that police operatives have launched a manhunt with a view to arresting the criminals and rescuing the victims alive.

 

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on members worldwide to embark on fervent prayer, to secure urgent release of the victims. Head, Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olubiyi Olaitan, told one of our correspondents in Lagos that the church is mobilising prayers.

 

He said: “We are praying that the Lord will intervene and all these people will return home safely and speedily. That’s our prayer.

 

Everything our General Overseer is doing now is centered on securing the release of our kidnapped members. He has asked members of the RCCG to pray so that God will intervene in the matter.

 

“As for other issues of whether there are calls or what are they asking for, I don’t have information on that. “I understand that victims were going from Kaduna towards Kachia, they were going for the church programme, when they were abducted.”

