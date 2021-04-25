Abductors of Ekiti APC chieftain demand N15m ransom

The abductors, who kidnapped an All Progressives Congress (APC)

stalwart in Ekiti State, Mr Ebenezer Busuyi has contacted the family demanding a sum of N15 million as ransom.

The development occurred three days after the victim was abducted.

Busuyi, who is also the Supervisor for Agriculture, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped while driving on Thursday evening along the Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Family sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the abductors called on Saturday to demand the amount before the man would be released.

“The kidnappers called his wife to demand for N15 million as ransom and we are still pleading with them to reduce it. It is really a difficult situation for the family,” one of the sources said.

When contracted the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu,said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the gunmen, he said that police operatives, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the kidnapped local government official.

