Abductors of Ekiti ex-chief pharmacist demand N40m

Suspected kidnappers who abducted a retired Chief Pharmacist with the Ekiti State Ministry of Health, Mr Israel Bamisaye, have reportedly contacted his family, demanding a N40 million ransom for him to be released. Bamisaye was kidnapped on Wednesday by seven dare-devil gunmen along his farm located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State farm settlement located at Orin Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state. The incident caused panic in the community as residents protested over his safety. A source close to the victim’s family informed newsmen that the gunmen contacted his relations yesterday, demanding for ransom before they could release him. The source said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the family received a call at about 10am from the kidnappers, first to demand N50 million, but after so much persuasion and pleading, they reduced it to N40 million as of yesterday morning and they are threatening to kill the victim if the money is not paid.
