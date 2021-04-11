Metro & Crime

Abductors of Ibadan PoS operator demand N5m ransom

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Abductors of a man, Abiodun Obafaye, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, under Iwo Road Bridge in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have called his family to demand N5 million as ransom.

 

The man was abducted by yet-to-be-identified men at about 4:30pm after leaving a bank where he went to withdraw money for his Point of Sale (PoS) business. He was thereafter driven off in a commercial car to an unknown destination.

 

The man’s abduction was said to have been made known to his family on Thursday, April 8, after they had been worried about his unknown whereabouts.
His wife, Mrs Temitayo Obafaye, went to report the incident at the Akobo Division at about 12:20 pm of that day.

 

Her report was as a result of calls from the abductors through her husband’s handset and phone number, demanding a ransom of N5million, which was asked to be paid into his personal account.

 

A source informed that the victim had his PoS machine with him at the time he was abducted.

