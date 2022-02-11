Abductors of IPMAN factional Chairman demand N80m before his release

It was not yet respite for the abducted factional Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Benin Depot, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele popularly called ‘Baba Petrol’ as his abductors have demanded N80 million before he would be released.

A source close to the family said Friday in Auchi that: “The kidnappers contacted the family Friday morning and demanded N80 million before he will be released. That is the development as of today and this is the first time they are contacting the family since on Monday evening when he was kidnapped in front of his gate after closing from work.”

It would be recalled that the incident happened on Monday evening in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area at around 7 pm.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident happened when Egele was returning home after the day’s business and he was accosted by the gunmen.

He said: “The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN Chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs when contacted said they were yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family has not informed the police of any contact.

