Metro & Crime

Abductors of IPMAN factional Chairman demand N80m before his release

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

It was not yet respite for the abducted factional Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Benin Depot, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele popularly called ‘Baba Petrol’ as his abductors have demanded N80 million before he would be released.

A source close to the family said Friday in Auchi that: “The kidnappers contacted the family Friday morning and demanded N80 million before he will be released. That is the development as of today and this is the first time they are contacting the family since on Monday evening when he was kidnapped in front of his gate after closing from work.”

It would be recalled that the incident happened on Monday evening in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area at around 7 pm.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident happened when Egele was returning home after the day’s business and he was accosted by the gunmen.

He said: “The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN Chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs when contacted said they were yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family has not informed the police of any contact.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Collapsed bridges cut off 16 communities in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Sixteen communities in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been cut off as a result of the collapse of two bridges linking them to other parts of the local government. The bridges are Nkwot Ikot Nseyen-Nung Ukim bridge and Iton Ikot Ito- Iton Mmong bridge. Worried by economic and social damage caused […]
Metro & Crime

Two men gang-rape co-tenant’s 16-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 16-yearold daughter of their co-tenant (name withheld).   The suspects, Anthony John (35) and Jimoh Idowu (21), were arrested on February 25.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor kills wife, commits suicide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A middle aged man simply identified as Chikordi has allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife, Prophetess Chikordi, it has been learnt.   The deceased it was learnt was the General Overseer of the Ancient of Days Healing Church, Umunede in Ika North East LGA of Delta State.   It was further leant that Chikordi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica