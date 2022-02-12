News

Abductors of IPMAN factional chairman demand N80m ransom

Abductors of factional Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Benin, the Edo State capital, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele have demanded N80 million before he would be released. A source close to the family told Saturday Telegraph on Friday in Auchi that “The kidnappers have contacted the family this morning and have demanded N80m before he will be released.

That is the development as of today and this is the first time they are contacting the family since on Monday evening when he was kidnapped in front of his gate after closing from work.” It would be recalled that was kidnapped on Monday evening in Jattu, Etsako West local government area at around 7 pm when Egele was returning home from work. “The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver. The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said. The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs when contacted said the police is yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family has not informed the police of any contact.

 

Our Reporters

