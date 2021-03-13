Abductors of Kaduna students demand N500m, molest victims in new video

•As victims ask govt. to come to their aid

The bandits that kidnapped 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Mando area of Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State have demanded the huge sum of N500 million before they will release the students.

The students were abducted from their school along the Kaduna airport road on Thursday night. A parent of one of the abducted students confirmed to newsmen that the abductors have made a demand of N500 million for the release of their wards.

The Kaduna State Government said 39 students were still unaccounted for following the invasion of the school by the bandits, saying they comprises of 23 females and 16 males.

Meanwhile, the bandits have released videos to show that they are in possession of the students. In one of the video the bandits were seen flogging the victims who were begging for their lives and pleading with the government to pay the ransom for their release. Many of the students were without cloths while others were just in shorts.

In the footage in circulation on social media, the gunmen were seen flogging the students while they cried, and pleaded with the government to come to their aid. “Our life is in danger; just give them what they want.

“They should just pay the ransom and allow us to go, our parents need us.”some of the students said in the video. In another video, one of the students clad only in boxers without shirt, Benson Emmanuel appealed to the government to secure their release.

Emmanuel said: “Most of us here have been badly injured, time is going, most of us here are having health issues and they are complaining about the government trying to send security operatives to come and rescue us which is almost impossible, because they have surrounded us saying anybody that comes from anywhere to try to rescue us or do anything by force, they are going to take our lives.

“We are appealing to the government to come now that is early because these people have bad mind towards us, we are appealing to the government to help us.”

The Kaduna State government was yet to react to the new development as at the time of filling this report. Efforts to get the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on government’s views was un successful

