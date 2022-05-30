Top Stories

Abductors of Methodist Prelate demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The abductors of His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria and two other priests from the church have demanded a sum of N100 million as ransom.

The Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain were kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

They were abducted while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

The Secretary of the Conference, the Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael Akinwale, confirmed the demand in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

He appealed to all parishioners to rise up and help in raising the N100 million ransom.

The statement read in part: “The devastating news of the abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, and the Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock.

“This is a period of trial in which the Church must cry out that ‘The Lord that answereth by Fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the adversary.

“Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord!

“As we engage in Prayer Warfare, this serves to notify you that the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100m.

“In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our Prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your URGENT RESPONSE to raise the N100m ransom.

“The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

“It’s quite unfortunate. Efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him.

“We solicit credible information from the public toward their rescue, please,” Ogbonna had said.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had earlier on Monday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the Prelate and the two others.

– NAN

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: FG, WAEC agree to shift exam till Sept.

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Government and West African Examination Council (WAEC) have agreed to shift the date for the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the August 4. The new date for the examination is September 5, 2020. This was announced by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on […]
News Top Stories

Rivers APC Crisis: Police shoot to disperse Abe’s supporters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Policemen fired gunshotsintotheairyesterday at the Secretariat of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as supporters of Sen. Magnus Abe attempted to force their way into the secretariat. Hundredsof thesenator’s supporters had stormed the Secretariat very early yesterday morning, claiming that party members loyal to Transportation Minister Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had hijacked […]
News Top Stories

New Telegraph award: Motivation to do more –Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said that the New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year, Youth Empowerment award, which he will receive at the newspaper’s annual awards in Lagos on November 19, will further motivate his administration’s efforts at implementing sustainable youth policies in the state. Bello, who gave the assurance, when he received management […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica